Soccer-Napoli edge closer to Serie A title with 1-0 win at Lecce

LECCE, Italy, May 3 (Reuters) - League leaders Napoli moved one step closer to winning the Serie A title with a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Lecce on Saturday, taking the visitors provisionally six points clear of Scudetto rivals Inter Milan.

Napoli move to 77 points, with Inter on 71 before they host Hellas Verona later on Saturday. Lecce remain 17th in the standings, one place and one point above the relegation zone.

A Giacamo Raspadori first half free kick was enough to earn Napoli the all-important three points and a fourth successive win, while Lecce have now gone 12 games without victory.

Emotion and anger were in the air at the Stadio Via del Mare, which had nothing to do with Lecce's precarious league position or the fact they have failed to win a home game since December.

The game was preceded by a minute's silence to honour the recently

deceased

Lecce physiotherapist Graziano Fiorita, with both sets of players gathered close to the home bench.

The death occurred while Lecce were preparing for their last game against

Atalanta

, then rescheduled from Friday to Sunday but Lecce were unhappy at being forced to play so soon after the bereavement.

Lecce played against Atalanta in a white jersey without logos and the words 'No values, no colours' on the chest, and against Napoli it was the fans turn to display their anger.

The opening minutes were played while fireworks and flares went off behind the Lecce goal, and play was interrupted for over five minutes when some of these landed on the pitch.

Before the stoppage, Napoli found the net in the second minute but Romelu Lukaku's goal was ruled out for offside.

When play resumed, Napoli did take the lead in the 24th minute, with Raspadori powering a low free kick from the edge of the box into the far corner.

Lecce went close when Kialonda Gaspar's header from a corner rattled the crossbar, while Raspadori had a chance to double the lead but fired wide after being sent through by Scott McTominay.

Napoli had another goal disallowed early in the second half, after McTominay clearly pushed the keeper at a corner kick before Mathias Olivera's header but after that it was Lecce who battled hard to find an equaliser.

Thorir Helgason's dipping shot was tipped over by Napoli keeper Alex Meret and a Helgason free kick had Meret scrambling before the ball went just wide of the upright.