Soccer-Our dream cannot become blurry, says Arsenal manager Arteta

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - As Arsenal's players performed a lap of appreciation for their fans after a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle United that all-but secured runners-up spot in the Premier League on Sunday it felt like a bit of an anti-climax.

Declan Rice's superb goal in the 55th minute secured the win, only Arsenal's second in the last seven in the league, meaning the unthinkable possibility of them failing to finish in the top five had been banished.

Barring defeat by bottom club Southampton next week and Manchester City scoring an avalanche of goals in their final two games, Arsenal will finish second for the third season running.

The previous two seasons had seen them push Manchester City all the way, especially last year when the title was only decided on the final day. Arteta's side earned 84 and 89 points in those pursuits of City but this season their chase of Liverpool evaporated early and they can only get 74.

Defeat by Newcastle in the League Cup semi-finals stung but not as much as the one to Paris St Germain in the Champions League semis.

Spaniard Arteta sounded emotional and drained as he addressed the fans on the pitch after the final whistle, although not all stayed on to listen.

"We had a dream, it was to be here or in a week's time and bring the big trophies to you guys and we couldn't do it for many circumstances," said Arteta, who has managed only one FA Cup triumph since taking charge in 2019.

"We need to make sure that chasing a dream doesn't get blurry and make sure we chase the dream with positivity and enthusiasm for next season."

Arsenal have clearly made progress under Arteta, re-establishing themselves in the Champions League in which they will start a third successive campaign in September.

But with the likes of Newcastle ending their decades-long wait for silverware this season, Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United battling out next week's Europa League final, Arteta needs no reminding that he must start delivering.

"We have to start creating our own history here in this stadium and we started this season," he said. "There is much more to come and it won't be easy.

"These players have the talent. We need to rest and finish at Southampton and then go on holiday."

Captain Martin Odegaard, who laid on Rice's goal, also spoke about Arsenal's need to take the next step.

"We can be proud of what we've done, especially in the Champions League, we had a great run there and some great experiences," the Norwegian said.

"But we have to accept we haven't been good enough in the league, but we have to take all experiences, good and bad, take them into next season and be better.

"We have to feel that pain of not winning and take it to next season and come back stronger and bring the club some trophies next season."