Soccer-Paqueta in tears of frustration after caution in West Ham clash

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United’s Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta burst into tears of frustration after being cautioned during his side’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, manager Graham Potter said.

Paqueta, under a cloud of uncertainty over his future career after being charged with alleged betting irregularities, looked distraught and appeared to wipe away tears after he was shown a yellow card in the second half following a foul on Spurs’ Mikey Moore.

The Brazil international disputed the decision, remonstrating with his arms before television images showed him wiping a tear away from his eye.

Referee Michael Oliver warned him about his conduct and several teammates urged him to calm down.

Paqueta, 27, is awaiting the outcome of a Football Association hearing into alleged spot-fixing and is facing a possible lifetime ban if he is found guilty of deliberately receiving four yellow cards in Premier League matches for betting purposes. He has denied the allegation.

"I think he’s just a player that's trying his absolute best and wants the situation to be better and probably got a bit frustrated with the action," said Potter.

"And then you see a human being, not perfect, but I love Lucas. He's given everything and in difficult circumstances he's in as well. He's given everything and he's absolutely fine now."

Paqueta is facing a frustrating wait because the case will not finish until June at the earliest.