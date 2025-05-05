Soccer-Vermant’s double hands Belgian Cup success to Club Brugge

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Striker Romeo Vermant scored two goals as Club Brugge edged Anderlecht 2-1 on Sunday to win the Belgian Cup for a record-extending 12th time.

The 21-year-old struck on either side of the halftime break to keep up Club’s hopes of a league and cup double as they also chase success in the championship.

Hugo Siquet’s 40th minute cross from the right wing went across the face of the Anderlecht goal to the back post where Vermant held off defender Ali Maamar to open the scoring.

His second followed in the 61st minute as he was quickest to Christos Tzolis’ cross to the near post, expertly steering home with a touch off his toes.

Anderlecht, who have dropped out of the league title race, were hoping for a 10th cup success, having last won in 2008.

They pulled one back in stoppage time through Luis Vazquez after Samuel Edozie, on loan from Southampton, had stolen away possession and burst through several defenders before laying the ball back for an easy finish.

Brugge’s last cup win was 10 years ago when they also beat Anderlecht 2-1 in the final.

The contest at the King Baudouin Stadium started five minutes late because of fireworks let off by spectators while supporters clashed in Brussels’ city centre in the build-up to the match.