Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the media rights to broadcast Roland-Garros between 2022 and 2024. The deal spanning over three years will provide the broadcaster exclusive TV and digital rights to Roland-Garros, The French Open.

The broadcaster will televise the tennis tournament on its sports channels across India and the subcontinent including, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan & Maldives, and on its OTT platform.

The upcoming edition of the Roland-Garros is scheduled to be played between 22 May and 5 June. Sony Sports Network has also televised the Australian Open, known for getting maximum reach among all the Grand Slams to be shown in India. The 2022 edition of the tournament received a viewership of 22 million, the company said, which is the highest recorded viewership in recent years. Taking its tennis repertoire into account, SPN will look at giving Roland-Garros similar coverage.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head, sports business for the network said: “Following the successful broadcast of the Australian Open over the past years on our network, we are delighted to acquire the media rights of the prestigious Roland-Garros. The pedigree of the French Open will help us cater to the steadily growing tennis fanbase in India. With this acquisition, we reiterate our goal to position Sony Sports Network as the home to marquee global sports events."

Gilles Moretton, president of the French Tennis Federation added: “This new agreement ensures maximum exposure in India and its subcontinent. It means our tournament will be celebrated in this part of the world where tennis fans and Roland-Garros fans are increasingly numerous"

Sony Pictures Networks India will broadcast the tournament from 22 May at 2:30 PM, with a special focus on the prime time matches for Indian fans.