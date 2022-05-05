Sony Pictures Networks gets exclusive media rights for French Open in India

The upcoming edition of the Roland-Garros is scheduled to be played between 22 May and 5 June. Sony Sports Network has also televised the Australian Open, known for getting maximum reach among all the Grand Slams to be shown in India. The 2022 edition of the tournament received a viewership of 22 million, the company said, which is the highest recorded viewership in recent years. Taking its tennis repertoire into account, SPN will look at giving Roland-Garros similar coverage.

