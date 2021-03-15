Sony Pictures Networks signs multi-year deal to broadcast Ultimate Kho Kho

"We have already on-boarded four out of six teams. For remaining two teams we are already in talks with eight private entities which include private equity (PE) firms from US. Post that, central sponsorship (title, presenting and associate) will happen close to July to August. We are in early-stage discussions with big brands in mass consumption categories including smartphone makers, tyre manufacturers, automobiles and phone wallets on different ways of associating with the league," said Tenzing Niyogi, chief executive officer, Ultimate Kho Kho.