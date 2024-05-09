Sony television arm, partner to invest up to $10 million in upcoming pickleball league over the next 5 years
NEW DELHI : Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI), and Natekar Sports and Gaming (NSG), are teaming up to serve up a new sporting extravaganza to India: the World PickleBall League (WPBL). With an investment of about $10 million over the next 3-5 years, the league is expected to debut by late 2024, or early 2025.