SonyLiv to stream Birmingham 2022 CWG

SonyLIV had earlier streamed the India Tour of England series which, it said, saw close to 50% increase in ad sales. The platform saw 45 brands from categories such as auto, banking, insurance, and online gaming, among others
NEW DELHI: SonyLIV will live-streaming the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 22nd edition of the event, which started this week with an opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium, will see over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations compete across various games. The OTT platform will live-stream the event in the Indian sub-continent in four languages - Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.
JSW Group has been brought in as the co-presenting sponsor after their partnerships across marquee sports events like the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, World Athletics Championships-Oregon 22.
Additionally, Acko General Insurance and Adani have come on board as the Co-Powered by Sponsors, and LIC Insurance Corp, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Herbalife Nutrition are associate sponsors.
Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales revenue for the platform, said, “This year, us and the brands together are building strategic partnerships that are unique for moments over and above key highlights, scorecard branding and milestones. For us, sports remains a mainstay for brands to leverage their marketing efforts. Followed by Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games & India Tour of Zimbabwe 2022, we have a robust sports calendar in the coming months clubbed with large scale entertainment impact properties like KBC Season 14 & Indian Idol Season 13. Our ad sales inventory has increased by about 50% this year and we are anticipating stronger strategic partnerships across our impact properties."