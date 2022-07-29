Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SonyLiv to stream Birmingham 2022 CWG

SonyLiv to stream Birmingham 2022 CWG

Commonwealth Games 2022 began at the Alexandar Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)
1 min read . 04:42 PM ISTVaruni Khosla

  • SonyLIV had earlier streamed the India Tour of England series which, it said, saw close to 50% increase in ad sales. The platform saw 45 brands from categories such as auto, banking, insurance, and online gaming, among others




NEW DELHI: SonyLIV will live-streaming the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 22nd edition of the event, which started this week with an opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium, will see over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations compete across various games. The OTT platform will live-stream the event in the Indian sub-continent in four languages - Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

JSW Group has been brought in as the co-presenting sponsor after their partnerships across marquee sports events like the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, World Athletics Championships-Oregon 22. 

Additionally, Acko General Insurance and Adani have come on board as the Co-Powered by Sponsors, and LIC Insurance Corp, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Herbalife Nutrition are associate sponsors.

SonyLIV had earlier streamed the India Tour of England series which, it said, saw close to 50% increase in ad sales. The platform saw 45 brands from categories such as auto, banking, insurance, and online gaming, among others.

Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales revenue for the platform, said, “This year, us and the brands together are building strategic partnerships that are unique for moments over and above key highlights, scorecard branding and milestones. For us, sports remains a mainstay for brands to leverage their marketing efforts. Followed by Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games & India Tour of Zimbabwe 2022, we have a robust sports calendar in the coming months clubbed with large scale entertainment impact properties like KBC Season 14 & Indian Idol Season 13. Our ad sales inventory has increased by about 50% this year and we are anticipating stronger strategic partnerships across our impact properties."

According to MarketWatch.com, the video OTT market in India was valued at 86.98 billion in FY 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.73% during FY 22-26.

