SonyLiv to stream Birmingham 2022 CWG

Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales revenue for the platform, said, “This year, us and the brands together are building strategic partnerships that are unique for moments over and above key highlights, scorecard branding and milestones. For us, sports remains a mainstay for brands to leverage their marketing efforts. Followed by Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games & India Tour of Zimbabwe 2022, we have a robust sports calendar in the coming months clubbed with large scale entertainment impact properties like KBC Season 14 & Indian Idol Season 13. Our ad sales inventory has increased by about 50% this year and we are anticipating stronger strategic partnerships across our impact properties."