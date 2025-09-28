Soumya Sarkar returns to Bangladesh squad for T20I series against Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Soumya Sarkar returns to Bangladesh's T20I squad for the Afghanistan series, replacing injured captain Litton Das, who suffered a side strain during the Asia Cup. Jaker Ali will lead the team in Das's absence.

The squad retains most players from the Asia Cup, with Sarkar's inclusion a notable addition, given his recent form in the National Cricket League. The series against Afghanistan begins on October 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh's team physio Bayjedul Islam did not specify a timeframe for Litton's return. "He (Litton Das) had missed the last two matches of the Asia Cup with a side strain. An MRI scan has revealed a grade 1 strain on the left abdominal muscle," Bayjedul said. "He is undergoing recovery and will not be available for the T20 series. The medical team will continue to manage his rehab and monitor his progress."

Sarkar last played a T20I in December 2024 during Bangladesh's tour of the West Indies and had been sidelined due to injuries that forced him out of the T20I series against the UAE and Pakistan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Jaker Ali, who led the team in the absence of Litton Das during Bangladesh's last two Asia Cup matches against India and Pakistan, struggled to make an impact as a finisher, scoring single-digit runs in his last three games.

Despite his modest performance, averaging 23.66 with a strike rate of 107.57 in the Asia Cup, Jaker will captain the side in the upcoming series against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh will play three T20Is against Afghanistan on October 2, 3 and 5 - their second T20I series in Sharjah. They had lost to the hosts, the UAE, 2-1 in May and also lost a T20I against Afghanistan in 2022 at the venue.