After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Delhi Capitals to consolidate its second spot inthe IPL 2024 points table on Monday, the audience at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata witnessed an amazing gesture by KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan gave former India captain and Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly a pleasant surprise at the stadium.

Khan hugged Ganguly from behind and it seemed it was a happy meeting of two friends. They talked briefly.

The KKR co-owner was accompanied by his son AbRam Khan during his visit to Kolkata.

Sourav Ganguly is also an ex-Kolkata Knight Riders skipper.

SRK's bond with Virat Kohli Talking about Indian batter Virat Kohli, Khan said: "I just love him."

Shah Rukh Khan shares a close bond with Virat Kohli and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma.

Further, he said: “I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's ‘Daamad'. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, and spent a lot of time with them."

"I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly," Shah Rukh Khan told Star Sports.

Fans got a glimpse of Kohli and SRK's bond as they swayed to Pathaan’s title track during a match of IPL 2023.

“….I taught him the Pathan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in one of the India matches, he tried to do the dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step, I was very sad that they were doing it so badly! I told them that let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps," SRK added.

