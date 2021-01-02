Today morning, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly complained of chest pain while at the gym where he felt dizzy and was taken to a hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wished a speedy recovery for the legendary cricketer.

The former Indian captain also received warm recovery wishes from the entire cricket fraternity including India captain Virat Kohli.

"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99," tweeted Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said Ganguly was responding well to the treatment.

"I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I've spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment," Shah wrote.

"Here's wishing the BCCI President a speedy recovery," BCCI posted on its official Twitter handle.

The game's governing body (ICC) also took to Twitter to wish Ganguly a quick recovery.

"Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!" ICC wrote.

Wished also poured in from Ganguly's former teammates Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir.

"Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery," Sehwag wrote on his handle.

"Wishing Ganguly a speedy recovery. Take care & god bless!," tweeted Gambhir.

Team India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami too joined in to wish Ganguly "get well soon".

"Praying for your speedy recovery Dada. Get well soon," Dhawan wrote.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon," Ajinkya Rahane wrote on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to social media expressing her concern over Ganguly's hospitalisation.

"Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!," wrote Mamata.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, whom Ganguly had called on at his official residence last week, also extended his best wishes.

"Wishing speedy recovery for Ganguly who suffered a heart attack. Gathered from CEO Woodlands Hospital that he is stable," wrote Dhankar.

