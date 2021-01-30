OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Sports News >Sourav Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital if test results return normal
Former Indian cricket captain and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly. (AFP)
Former Indian cricket captain and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly. (AFP)

Sourav Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital if test results return normal

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 04:19 PM IST PTI

  • Sourav Ganguly had undergone a fresh angioplasty and two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries

KOLKATA : BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly is stable and he is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday if the results of the medical examinations to be conducted on him return normal, an official of the establishment where he is being treated said.

"Ganguly's health condition is stable. He slept well on Friday night and had light food in the morning," the official told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Doctors are scheduled to conduct a few medical examinations on the 48-year-old former India captain to decide whether he is fit to be discharged from the hospital, he said.

Ganguly had on Thursday undergone a fresh angioplasty and two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

He had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted to clear a blocked artery.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout