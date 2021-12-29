OPEN APP
KOLKATA : Sourav Ganguly, who tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Monday, is now in a haemodynamically stable condition, said authorities of the private hospital the BCCI President is admitted in. 

The former Indian skipper is in a stable condition, the MD and CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Dr Rupali Basu confirmed. 

"On the second day of admission, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch. The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda is keeping a close watch on his health status," stated Dr Rupali Basu in an official release.

The MD also mentioned that Ganguly's oxygen saturation is also maintained at 99% on room air.

The former Indian skipper has been receiving monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.

"Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on 27 December, 2021, late evening with Covid Positive status," Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital stated in its health bulletin on Tuesday.

Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and he also underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His brother Snehashish Ganguly had also tested positive for the deadly virus earlier this year. 

