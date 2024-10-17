Sourav Ganguly to lead Delhi Capital’s WPL team for next two seasons

Sourav Ganguly has been named the Director of Cricket at JSW Sports and will lead the Delhi Capitals' Women's Premier League (WPL) team for the upcoming two seasons. Former Indian cricketer Venugopal Rao has taken over Ganguly's role as the new IPL Director of Cricket for the Capitals, as announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, Hemang Badani will take over as the new head coach of Delhi Capitals team for IPL.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the GMR Group will manage the IPL team's operations for the next two years, while JSW Sports, along with Sourav Ganguly, will lead the operations of the WPL team

Ganguly's involvement in shaping the team's strategy for the IPL 2025 auction remains uncertain. However, co-owner Parth Jindal mentioned that the JSW Group will gain from the former Indian captain's experience and insights.

I've had the pleasure of…: Ganguly on JSW Sports Parth Jindal said in the official press release, “Dada has always had a special place at JSW Sports. For us, he is family first and then the cricketing icon that he is. I’ve said this in the past and it stands true even today – he is one of the sharpest brains in cricket and we will always stand to benefit from his guidance and wisdom of the sport. I am both humbled and delighted that Dada will now head all things cricket for JSW Sports in his role as Director.”

Ganguly said that he is looking forward to sharing his experiences with all cricketing projects at JSW Sports.

Ganguly added, "I've had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally which made this an easy decision.

"JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects."