Spanish soccer chief in emergency meeting amid his resignation reports after kissing incident2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Spanish soccer federation president, Luis Rubiales, faces resignation calls after kissing Women's World Cup champion.
Spanish soccer federation president, Luis Rubiales on Friday faced an emergency meeting of its general assembly amid media reports that he will hand in his resignation following an uproar for kissing a Women's World Cup champion, according to a report published by The Associated Press.