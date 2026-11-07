'Sport gives us a moment that stays with us’ - Abhinav Bindra heaps praise on young Tanvi Patri's Youth Olympics silver

Tanvi Patri might have missed on a historic gold medal at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, but her silver medal was enough to earn the attention of sporting icons like Abhinav Bindra and PV Sindhu. The 15-year-old from Odisha became the first Indian women's singles badminton player to clinch a Youth Olympics silver medal.

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She went down against reigning world junior champion Zhang Yi Xin in a nail-biting summit clash. Tanvi saved six match points and missed three of her own to go down 15-21, 21-13, 26-24 in an hour and 22 minutes in a gold medal clash that kept everyone watching live action on the edge of their seats, according to a press release.

Also Read | Tanvi Patri - First Indian woman shuttler to reach Youth Olympics final

Before Tanvi, HS Prannoy (2010) and Lakshya Sen (2018) had won individual silver medals in the Youth Olympic Games. Taking to X, Bindra, India's first-ever individual Olympic gold medallist, praised Tanvi for her fighting spirit. According to the 44-year-old, Tanvi's feat has left a lasting impression on every one associated with sports.

"Every once in a while, sport gives us a moment that stays with us, regardless of the result. Watching 15-year-old Tanvi Patri in Dakar was one of those moments for me. Even when the match seemed to be slipping away, she simply refused to give up. She fought for every point, with a determination that was quite extraordinary to watch," Bindra wrote.

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"She may have lost the match, but I think she taught all of us something about perseverance, courage and what it really means to keep going when things aren’t going your way. I found her performance deeply inspiring. At just 15, she reminded us that sometimes the greatest lessons in sport don’t come from winning," added Bindra.

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"Tanvi, I hope you realise how many people you inspired that day. There will be many more matches, victories and disappointments along the way. But if you carry this same spirit with you, you have a wonderful journey ahead. You made India very proud. And you certainly earned a lifelong admirer in me," Bindra said.

PV Sindhu echoes same as Abhinav Bindra Backing Tanvi's talent, two-time Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu echoed the same as Bindra and couldn't stop praising the youngster. “Couldn’t agree more with you, Abhinav! Tanvi is an incredible talent. Her maturity, composure and understanding of the game at such a young age are remarkable. Still a long road ahead, but she has all the ingredients to become something truly special!” Sindhu wrote.

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Tanvi Patri eyes LA 2028 qualification Meanwhile, Tanvi said she was proud to represent India and win a medal for the country, adding that qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games is her next major goal. Tanvi She also described her experience at the Olympic Village as a positive one. "I feel good and proud to be able to represent my country and bring a medal for my country. My future goal is I would like to qualify for the 2028 main Olympics if I can. I feel really good, and the Olympic Village was also so good," she said.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in