Performance sports brand Under Armour on Friday announced that it has signed Indian mixed martial arts athlete Ritu Phogat as one of the athletes which the brand will work with.

Under Armour Inc., an American sportswear and equipment maker, markets and distributes performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The brand was launched in India in 2019.

Phogat joins the brand’s list of athletes that include American basketball player Stephen Curry, American football quarterback Tom Brady, British professional boxer Anthony Joshua, golfer Jordan Spieth, swimmer Michael Phelps, and Dwayne Johnson.

Popularly known as the Indian Tigress in the MMA fraternity, Phogat comes from a well-known family of wrestlers. She is the third daughter of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and started training under her father at the age of eight. She dropped out of school after tenth grade in order to focus on her wrestling career. Her sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari as well as cousin Vinesh Phogat are all Commonwealth Games gold medalists in wrestling.

She has participated and won in Commonwealth Wrestling Championship and ONE Championship.

Tushar Goculdas, managing director Under Armour India, said, “From everyday athletes to the world’s best, Under Armour’s equips focused performers to strive and push their limits. Ritu Phogat has excelled in the international arena with her resilience, grit, and determination. We are privileged to contribute in her constant pursuit of performing better with our finest sports gear."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.