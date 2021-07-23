Sports brand Under Armour partners Ritu Phogat

Popularly known as the Indian Tigress in the MMA fraternity, Phogat comes from a well-known family of wrestlers. She is the third daughter of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and started training under her father at the age of eight. She dropped out of school after tenth grade in order to focus on her wrestling career. Her sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari as well as cousin Vinesh Phogat are all Commonwealth Games gold medalists in wrestling.

