Sports For All to spend ₹12.5 cr over 5 years as Khelo India sponsor2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:51 AM IST
- The company said it is focused on developing youth sports in the country, bolstering India’s dream of winning more Olympic medals
New Delhi: Sports For All, a competition organiser, has been signed by Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as one of its sponsors for the next five years. Through this strategic partnership, SFA will invest ₹12.5 crore over the next five years to contribute to developing India’s sporting DNA.
