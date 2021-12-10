Sports industry slows down, growing at 9.5% CAGR: Report

The recovery is estimated to be V-shaped in the coming years as evidenced by the success of IPL 2020. Tennis player Leander Paes, who is also a strategic advisor to Sporjo said, India’s performance at the Olympics has put sports at the centre of several discussions. "Such results are a big boost to showcase that sports is a great career choice - be it as a pro athlete or as a professional in the sports arena. It’s not just about winning medals, it’s about creating jobs and opportunities in our country."