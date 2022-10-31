Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures signs wrestler Vinesh Phogat

NEW DELHI: Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures has onboarded wrestler Vinesh Phogat and will exclusively represent all commercial rights for her. The company said she is the only Indian female wrestler to win multiple medals at the World Wrestling Championships and is part of the Phogat family who have produced several Indian wrestlers. In 2022, she won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Belgrade and a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The three-time Commonwealth Games and two-time Asian Games medallist and grappler Phogat said, “They have established themselves as a leading sports marketing company. They represent some of India’s biggest athletes and I am happy to join the family. I am certain they will help my career move in the right direction."Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder, Baseline Ventures added, “This is a proud moment for us to have signed one of the world’s best female wrestlers. Her record and performances at a global stage speak for themselves and we are very excited to be working with her and growing her brand."

