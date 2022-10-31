Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures signs wrestler Vinesh Phogat

The year 2021 saw a comeback for sports sponsorships and media deals, as compared to 2020, following a lull after the pandemic. The year helped India achieve a billion-dollar scale with a 62% growth over 2020
NEW DELHI: Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures has onboarded wrestler Vinesh Phogat and will exclusively represent all commercial rights for her. The company said she is the only Indian female wrestler to win multiple medals at the World Wrestling Championships and is part of the Phogat family who have produced several Indian wrestlers. In 2022, she won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Belgrade and a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The three-time Commonwealth Games and two-time Asian Games medallist and grappler Phogat said, “They have established themselves as a leading sports marketing company. They represent some of India’s biggest athletes and I am happy to join the family. I am certain they will help my career move in the right direction."Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder, Baseline Ventures added, “This is a proud moment for us to have signed one of the world’s best female wrestlers. Her record and performances at a global stage speak for themselves and we are very excited to be working with her and growing her brand."
She will be looking to work towards obtaining medals in the upcoming Asian Games next year in China which will be followed by the Paris Olympics in 2024.
The year 2021 saw a comeback for sports sponsorships and media deals, as compared to 2020, following a lull after the pandemic. The year helped India achieve a billion-dollar scale with a 62% growth over 2020, found a report by GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India. The company, in its sports sponsorship report for India 2021, said that the country's performance at the Tokyo Olympics has been a morale booster for budding sports talent in the country and 2022 will bring new opportunities in multi-sport events.The size of the Indian sports industry was estimated to have surpassed ₹9,500 crore in 2021, it said. The company said this is the 9th edition of its report, 'Sporting Nation in The Making' which takes into consideration the sponsorship spends, player endorsements and media spends on sports properties.
