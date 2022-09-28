Sports ministry extends deadline for nominations for National Sports Awards 2022

In August, the ministry has invited applications for the National Sports Awards viz. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards, Arjuna Award, Droncharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar (RKPP) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: The ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has extended the last date for receipt of applications for National Sports Awards from 27 September to 1 October, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has extended the last date for receipt of applications for National Sports Awards from 27 September to 1 October, 2022.
“Applications from eligible sportspersons / coaches / entities / universities are invited for the award. They are required to self-apply online at a dedicated portal. Indian Olympics Association / Sports Authority of India / recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards / State and UTs Governments are also intimated accordingly. Nominations received after 1st October, 2022 will not be considered," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Applications from eligible sportspersons / coaches / entities / universities are invited for the award. They are required to self-apply online at a dedicated portal. Indian Olympics Association / Sports Authority of India / recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards / State and UTs Governments are also intimated accordingly. Nominations received after 1st October, 2022 will not be considered," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
In August, the ministry has invited applications for the National Sports Awards viz. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards, Arjuna Award, Droncharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar (RKPP) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2022.