Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Sports News /  Sports ministry extends deadline for nominations for National Sports Awards 2022

Sports ministry extends deadline for nominations for National Sports Awards 2022

Applications from eligible sportspersons / coaches / entities / universities are invited for the award. They are required to self-apply online at a dedicated portal. (File Photo)
1 min read . 02:55 PM ISTSwati Luthra

In August, the ministry has invited applications for the National Sports Awards viz. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards, Arjuna Award, Droncharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar (RKPP) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2022.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has extended the last date for receipt of applications for National Sports Awards from 27 September to 1 October, 2022.

New Delhi: The ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has extended the last date for receipt of applications for National Sports Awards from 27 September to 1 October, 2022.

“Applications from eligible sportspersons / coaches / entities / universities are invited for the award. They are required to self-apply online at a dedicated portal. Indian Olympics Association / Sports Authority of India / recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards / State and UTs Governments are also intimated accordingly. Nominations received after 1st October, 2022 will not be considered," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Applications from eligible sportspersons / coaches / entities / universities are invited for the award. They are required to self-apply online at a dedicated portal. Indian Olympics Association / Sports Authority of India / recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards / State and UTs Governments are also intimated accordingly. Nominations received after 1st October, 2022 will not be considered," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In August, the ministry has invited applications for the National Sports Awards viz. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards, Arjuna Award, Droncharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar (RKPP) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2022.

The notifications were uploaded on the Ministry’s website.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.