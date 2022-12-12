Sports nutrition brand Fast&Up signs Avinash Sable as brand athlete

Sports nutrition brand Fast&Up signs Avinash Sable as brand athlete1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
Nutrition brand Fast&Up has signed the track and field athlete Sable who won a silver-medal in the 3000m steeplechase in the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited-owned sports nutrition brand Fast&Up has signed track and field athlete Avinash Sable as the company’s brand athlete. Sable won a silver-medal in the 3000m steeplechase in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 28-year-old holds the national record time of 8:11:20. He was also presented with the Arjuna Award in November.
“I have been using their products to support my on-field performances since my early days. The nutrition products are certified and tested which athletes can trust. I have tried it and it gives me what I need to be at my best during competitions. I am always on the move and constantly striving to improve my fitness and stamina. These products champion high-quality and performance-oriented nutrition," Sable said, speaking on the association.
The athlete is backed by JSW Sports and trains at its Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagara. He said the collaboration was one that he believed will pave the way for future success, and also one that would benefit him in keeping fit ahead of competitions.
“I have been mindful of who I associate with, as my principles have always been to use the product and the brand that I truly believe in. It ticks the requirements on the list for me, and I believe the potential for growth and range of products that it has will make the brand the supreme choice for many sports persons across India and the world in the coming years,“ Sable added.
The company’s CEO Vijayaraghavan Venugopal said, “We are happy to have Sable as our brand athlete. We support athletes who inspire our community. We are invigorated by the commitment he has brought into the project and are working closely with him to further develop and expand our range of sports nutrition products for high-performing athletes.“
The company has partnerships with about 100 professional Indian athletes and active association partnership with Tata Mumbai Marathon, Airtel Hyderabad Marathon Expo, Skechers Performance Chennai Marathon, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, TCS World 10K, Goa River Marathon, etc.
India’s sports sponsorship bounced back by 62% in 2021 to touch ₹9500 crore, said a report by GroupM India.