Sports to get facelift in Dimapur after Nagaland government and SAI sign historic Memorandum of Understanding

Friday, the 24th of July, became a milestone in the history of Nagaland sports. To tap grassroots talent, groom them in a controlled environment and provide a perennial stream of sportspersons to national federations, a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the government of Nagaland and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the offices of the state Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio.

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The objectives behind the MoU are two-fold. First, it will provide proper infrastructure to the 62 residential athletes in boxing, football and sepaktakraw currently at the SAI Training Centre (STC). Second, there are provisions to establish a National Centre of Excellence in a region pregnant with possibilities.

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With the help of the Nagaland government, the athletes at the STC, presently at Half Nagarjan, a prominent neighbourhood located in Dimapur, will move to the refurbished Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex (MDSC).

There are plans to convert the 64-acre MDSC into a high-performance centre in a phased manner. As part of the plans, Nagaland government will provide a 24-room hostel-cum-wrestling Akhara, a pre-fabricated multipurpose hall and a football ground (shared-use basis).

Subject to approvals and infrastructure readiness, future expansion may include athletics, wrestling, shooting, archery, hockey, wushu, judo and pencak silat.

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Friday’s MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Shri Rio, ministers, senior officials from the Nagaland Olympic Association, Department of Youth Resources & Sports, senior officers of the Government of Nagaland, Deputy Director General (Operations), SAI Headquarters, and officers of SAI NERC, Imphal.

Applauding the MoU, CM Rio said: “Today's event is more than just a signing. It marks the realization of a long-held dream of the people of Nagaland and the beginning of a new chapter in our state's sporting history. The vision of establishing the Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex was conceived over two decades ago as a Centre of Excellence for Sports. I convey my sincere appreciation to the Sports Authority of India for trusting us and partnering with the government of Nagaland.”

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CM Rio added: “The government of Nagaland remains fully committed to this shared vision and shall continue to extend our fullest cooperation and support. Let us continue to work together in the true spirit of cooperative federalism to create a sports system that identifies talent, nurtures excellence and creates opportunities for our youth."

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Nagaland government takes significant steps The Nagaland government is taking significant steps to make the MDSC prim and proper to ensure residential athletes get the best of facilities. Chief Minister Rio has directed the concerned departments, including PWD, to complete within one month the pending civil, electrical, sanitation, finishing works, boundary wall restoration and campus security arrangements.

Following completion of the state government's preparatory works, SAI NERC, Imphal will take up shifting of athletes, coaches, sports equipment and will install CCTV, fire safety systems, power backup and other essential operational requirements.

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SAI’s partnership with the Nagaland government is in line with the Khelo Bharat Niti that is aimed at broad-basing sports so that it becomes a people’s movement. The participation of states in making India a sporting power has been overemphasised by the Union sports ministry from time to time.

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