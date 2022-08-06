Sportzlive releases schedule for Premier Badminton League Season 6

The league has witnessed participation such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth as well as the Olympic champion Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen, Tai Tzu-Ying and Lee Chong Wei among others.
Sportzlive-owned Premier Badminton League (PBL) will begin its sixth season starting December this year, the company said in an announcement. The Hyderabad-based firm is the official license holder of the league under the Badminton Association of India (BAI). The league, it said, has reached more than 100 million fans through TV, on-ground activities, social media and other platforms. The league comprises six franchises.
President of the Badminton Association of India and Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, “We are thrilled with the return of PBL. It’s a crucial part of Indian badminton and has contributed to growth of the sport in the country. It has provided a much-needed platform for our young players to showcase their talent on such a huge global platform, and its return is much awaited by the entire badminton fraternity.“
Sanjay Mishra, Secretary, BAI added, "Indian shuttlers have hugely benefited from PBL while playing alongside the world’s greatest players. The budding players have grown in confidence and experiences while interacting and I firmly believe the league will give a strong platform to BAI to create a lot more bench strength in the coming times.“
The league has witnessed participation such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth as well as the Olympic champion Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen, Tai Tzu-Ying and Lee Chong Wei among others.
Prasad Mangipudi, managing director of SportzLive said, “It was a tough period for all of us. We are fortunate enough to have been loved by the people and their love makes this league one of the biggest events in the badminton world. Since the start of the league to today’s date, the level of the game has gone up immensely in India. We are committed to developing badminton in India and thus, delighted to announce the return of the league. We promise the same level of breathtaking action for the fans through this season.“