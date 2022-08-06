Sportzlive releases schedule for Premier Badminton League Season 6

Prasad Mangipudi, managing director of SportzLive said, “It was a tough period for all of us. We are fortunate enough to have been loved by the people and their love makes this league one of the biggest events in the badminton world. Since the start of the league to today’s date, the level of the game has gone up immensely in India. We are committed to developing badminton in India and thus, delighted to announce the return of the league. We promise the same level of breathtaking action for the fans through this season.“