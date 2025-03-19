Javier Rivas hit a walk-off solo home run to complete a three-run uprising and hand the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in spring-training action on Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla.

Scoreless through eight, the Pirates got on the board with a pair of RBI sacrifice flies by Nick Yorke and Bryce Johnson before Phillies reliever Josh Hejka (0-1) replaced Devin Sweet and Rivas blasted the game-winner to left center.

Joey Bart and Adam Frazier finished with two hits apiece for Pittsburgh. Wilkin Ramos (1-0) pitched the eighth and ninth innings and fanned two without a hit.

Nick Castellanos drove in the Phillies' runs on a solo shot in the first and an infield single in the sixth. Starter Cristopher Sanchez lasted five innings, with two strikeouts and four hits.

Tigers 6, Twins 5

Detroit scored three in the top of the ninth and dug out of a 5-0 hole to beat host Minnesota in Fort Myers, Fla.

Thayron Liranzo worked an 11-pitch walk to load the bases in the top of the ninth against Jhoan Duran (0-1) and, after a pitching change, Ben Malgeri pushed across one run with a walk. Brady Allen's grounder was booted to score two runners.

Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a two-run single to get the Tigers' offense going, and reliever Troy Watson (1-0) threw a hitless eighth for the win. Edouard Julien had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Twins' offense.

Red Sox 4, Yankees 4

Anthony Volpe hit two RBI singles for New York as it drew with visiting Boston in Tampa, Fla.

Volpe's second single scored an additional runner thanks to a fielding error in center by Trayce Thompson, which made it 4-2 Yankees. Roman Anthony poked a run-scoring single in the seventh and Rob Refsnyder tied the game with a sac fly in the eighth.

Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox while Walker Buehler worked five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, fanning four. Max Fried threw 4 1/3 scoreless frames with two hits and struck out three for the Yankees.

Marlins 4, Cardinals 4

Connor Caskenette's pinch-hit RBI single tied the game in the top of the ninth as Miami finished all square with host St. Louis in Jupiter, Fla.

Nick Fortes had an RBI double and Xavier Edwards added a run-scoring single for the Marlins. Starter Connor Gillispie went four innings and yielded one run on two hits and two walks.

The Cardinals turned a two-run deficit into a 4-3 lead with an RBI groundout followed by Pedro Pages' and Jose Fermin's back-to-back homers. Miles Mikolas tossed six innings and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks, striking out four.