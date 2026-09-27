Sprinter by day, entrepreneur by night! Meet Harita Bhadra, who clinched Asian Games 2026 women's 200m bronze by 0.01s

India's Harita Bhadra won the women's 200m bronze medal in the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, pipping Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka by just 0.01s to continue the country's medal hunt in athletics. Bhadra clocked 23.20s, just ahead of Abigeirufuka, who finished at 23.21 seconds.

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Singapore's Shanti Pereira won the gold with a season-best 22.78 seconds, while China's Chen Yujie took the silver in 22.93 seconds. The other Indian in the final, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, finished sixth with a timing of 23.48 seconds. It was Bhadra's maiden Asian Games outing.

"Just believe in yourself, that's it," Bhadra said in a video shared by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) after her bronze medal. "I am really grateful to my coach, my family and everybody who supported me, especially the Reliance Foundation, everybody," she added.

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Who is Harita Bhadra? Hailing from Navi Mumbai, Bhadra is a promising sprinter specialising in women's 200m and represents Maharashtra at the state level. She has developed through the national sprint programme and has steadily improved her speed and competitive consistency.

Her breakthrough in 2026 came with a personal best of 23.14s - a gold medal-winning show at the Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships - a performance that met the Asian Games qualification standard. Her national championship victory and improving performances have established her among the leading emerging women's 200m runners in the country.

She also won the women's 100m at the 2026 Indian Athletics Series final meet at New Delhi, clocking 11.22s and set the second-fastest Indian time in the event. Previously, she clocked 11.46s at World Athletics Silver Level Continental Tour meet in Bhubaneswar in August 2026 in the same event.

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She had also won the 60m national indoor title clocking 7.32s in 2026.

Harita Bhadra's entrepreneurial journey Track an field is not the only interest or Bhadra. She is also an entrepreneur, having started a jewellery business on her own. Going by her Instagram, Bhadra' brand is named as Daagina, which produces anti-tarnish jewellery.

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Incidentally, it was the 23.20s that Dutee Chand took at 2018 Asian Games to win a silver in the women's 200m event in Jakarta.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in