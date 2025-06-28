Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh in second Test to seal series

Sri Lanka completed a thumping innings and 78-run victory over Bangladesh before lunch on day four of the second Test in Colombo on Saturday, wrapping up the two-match series 1-0.

Resuming the day on a precarious 115 for six, the visitors still trailed by 97 runs and needed a minor miracle to avoid an innings defeat.

But any hopes of a rearguard were dashed almost immediately.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, under the pump after a wicketless outing in the first innings, struck gold with the fifth ball of the morning as Litton Das edged behind to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis for 14.

With that scalp, the last recognised batter was back in the hut and Bangladesh's house of cards came tumbling down soon after.

It was a clinical all-round performance by Sri Lanka, who walked away with crucial World Test Championship points in the process.

The two sides will now shift focus to the limited-overs leg of the tour, with three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals to follow.

In the second Test, none of the visiting batters managed to cross fifty -- a far cry from their first Test showing in Galle which ended in a draw on June 21 when captain Najmul Hossain Shanto secured twin centuries.

Bangladesh had won the toss on a docile pitch but squandered the advantage, bundled out for 247.

Sri Lanka replied in commanding fashion, piling on 458 to take a hefty 211-run first-innings lead.

The foundation was laid by a masterclass from opener Pathum Nissanka, who crafted a fluent 158 -- his second successive century in the series -- while Dinesh Chandimal chipped in with a polished 93.

The pair added 194 runs for the second wicket, putting the game firmly in Sri Lanka's control.

Bangladesh threatened briefly when the second new ball brought them three quick wickets, but Kusal Mendis steadied the ship with a counterattacking 84, ensuring the hosts didn't let the momentum slip.