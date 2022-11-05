Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup match today: Preview, live-streaming details

Sri Lanka and England will play in the final Group 1 match of the Super 12 stage today, November 5, at SCG in Sydney. This match will decide the second semi-finalist from the hotly contested group.
After defeating the table-toppers New Zealand in their previous outing to keep their semi-final hopes alive, England head into an important fixture. If England end suffering a defeat today, then it would be Australia that will qualify the semifinals in T20 World Cup. Hence, today's match holds special significance for England's cricket team.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka has already been eliminated from the semifinals. of T20 World Cup However, the team would hope to spoil England's efforts to qualify semifinals today.
Sri Lanka vs England: Weather update
The weather in Sydney which has been so far the best among all the sporting venues of the T20 World Cup is likely to remain free from any rain-related interference during the match. The temperature is expected around 13 degrees and mere 5% chance of rain during the crucial Sri Lanka versus England T20I match.
Sri Lanka vs England: live-streaming details
In India, Star Sports will serve as the T20 World Cup's official broadcaster in 2022. It will broadcast live coverage of the PAK vs SA game. Fans who have subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar will be able to watch the matches live there. The toss will happen at 1 PM while the match will start at 1:30 PM.
Sri Lanka vs England: Probable line-ups
England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
