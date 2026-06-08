Stacey King, 3-time Chicago Bulls NBA champion and fan-favourite broadcaster, passes away at 59

The Chicago Bulls and NBA fans are mourning the death of Stacey King. The three-time champion who later became a popular voice on the team’s broadcasts passed away at age 59. The organization announced the news on Sunday. No cause of death has been released.

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King’s ties to the Bulls stretched across more than three decades. He first helped the team as a player during its early championship years and later became the familiar voice that brought games into living rooms across Chicago and beyond. The team posted on social media: "We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King."

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From draft pick to three-time champion The Chicago Bulls chose Stacey King with the sixth overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma. As a rookie, the 6-foot-11 center played in all 82 games and came off the bench to average 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds. He joined a young core that included Michael Jordan and quickly became part of something special.

King played a supporting role on the Bulls teams that won three straight NBA titles from 1991 to 1993. Over an eight-year playing career that also took him to the Timberwolves, Heat, Celtics, and Mavericks, he finished with career averages of 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Those early championship seasons remained the highlight of his time on the court.

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Moving from the court to the broadcast booth After his playing days ended, Stacey King tried coaching. He served as head coach of the Rockford Lightning in the Continental Basketball Association during the 2001-02 season. He soon returned to the Chicago Bulls in a different role that suited his personality.

As a broadcaster, King brought energy, humour, and honest opinions to the airwaves. Fans grew to appreciate his straightforward style and deep love for the team. He helped make Bulls games feel personal and entertaining for new generations of supporters.

Tributes from Chicago Bulls leadership Chicago Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf shared a statement remembering his longtime connection to the franchise:

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization's history. His connection to Chicago, the Bulls, and our fans spanned more than three decades, first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor, and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day.”

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Team president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf also released a statement:

"Stacey loved being a Bull. You could feel it in everything he did the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal... Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory, and legacy will remain part of the Chicago Bulls forever."

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.