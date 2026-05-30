Stanley Cup final 2026: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights schedule, TV channel, live stream and preview

The NHL playoffs have come down to a thrilling best-of-seven showdown for the Stanley Cup. The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, both top seeds in their conferences, will battle starting Tuesday (June 2) for hockey’s biggest prize. After steamrolling their opponents, these two powerhouse teams promise high-stakes action packed with skill, speed, and defensive mastery.
Carolina Hurricanes have been nearly unstoppable so far, posting a stunning 12-1 record through the first three rounds. This marks their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006, when they captured their only championship. Their defense has been rock-solid, giving up just 21 goals across 13 games. No opponent has cracked their system.
When chances do slip through, goaltender Frederik Andersen steps up big time. He boasts a .931 save percentage and has recorded three shutouts. Offense has come from an unexpected source, the second line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake. Together they have tallied 23 goals and 24 assists. That production has eased the load on stars Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, though both will need to shine against Vegas’ tough blue line.
Vegas is no stranger to strong defense either. In their last 10 games, they allowed only 20 goals, including a tough series against the Colorado Avalanche. Goaltender Carter Hart has heated up perfectly, now sitting at a .922 save percentage in the postseason.
New addition Mitch Marner has been the breakout performer for the Golden Knights. He leads all playoff scorers with 21 points and has lifted the entire lineup. Brett Howden shares the team lead with 10 goals, while defenseman Shea Theodore contributes 11 points from the back end. Vegas proves that balanced scoring from every line can go a long way in the playoffs.
All games tip off at 8 PM ET and will air on ABC, with live streaming available on Fubo.
Game 1:Tuesday, June 2 – at Carolina – ABC / Fubo
Game 2: Thursday, June 4 – at Carolina – ABC / Fubo
Game 3: Saturday, June 6 – at Vegas – ABC / Fubo
Game 4: Tuesday, June 9 – at Vegas – ABC / Fubo
Game 5: Thursday, June 11 – at Carolina – ABC / Fubo
Game 6: Sunday, June 14 – at Vegas – ABC / Fubo
Game 7: Wednesday, June 17 – at Carolina – ABC / Fubo
Both teams rolled through the conference finals, showing championship pedigree. Carolina’s ability to limit scoring chances pairs perfectly against Vegas’ ability to generate them. With home-ice advantage for the Hurricanes in Games 1, 2, 5, and 7, the series could swing on small details like special teams and goaltending duels.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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