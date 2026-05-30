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Stanley Cup final 2026: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights schedule, TV channel, live stream and preview

Stanley Cup final 2026: After steamrolling their opponents, these two powerhouse teams promise high-stakes action packed with skill, speed, and defensive mastery.

Aachal Maniyar
Published30 May 2026, 10:23 PM IST
2026 Stanley Cup Final
2026 Stanley Cup Final(Getty Images via AFP)
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The NHL playoffs have come down to a thrilling best-of-seven showdown for the Stanley Cup. The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, both top seeds in their conferences, will battle starting Tuesday (June 2) for hockey’s biggest prize. After steamrolling their opponents, these two powerhouse teams promise high-stakes action packed with skill, speed, and defensive mastery.

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Caroline Hurricanes’ incredible playoff dominance

Carolina Hurricanes have been nearly unstoppable so far, posting a stunning 12-1 record through the first three rounds. This marks their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006, when they captured their only championship. Their defense has been rock-solid, giving up just 21 goals across 13 games. No opponent has cracked their system.

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When chances do slip through, goaltender Frederik Andersen steps up big time. He boasts a .931 save percentage and has recorded three shutouts. Offense has come from an unexpected source, the second line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake. Together they have tallied 23 goals and 24 assists. That production has eased the load on stars Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, though both will need to shine against Vegas’ tough blue line.

Golden Knights match defensive strength and add star power

Vegas is no stranger to strong defense either. In their last 10 games, they allowed only 20 goals, including a tough series against the Colorado Avalanche. Goaltender Carter Hart has heated up perfectly, now sitting at a .922 save percentage in the postseason.

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New addition Mitch Marner has been the breakout performer for the Golden Knights. He leads all playoff scorers with 21 points and has lifted the entire lineup. Brett Howden shares the team lead with 10 goals, while defenseman Shea Theodore contributes 11 points from the back end. Vegas proves that balanced scoring from every line can go a long way in the playoffs.

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Full 2026 Stanley Cup final schedule and how to watch

All games tip off at 8 PM ET and will air on ABC, with live streaming available on Fubo.

Game 1:Tuesday, June 2 – at Carolina – ABC / Fubo

Game 2: Thursday, June 4 – at Carolina – ABC / Fubo

Game 3: Saturday, June 6 – at Vegas – ABC / Fubo

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Game 4: Tuesday, June 9 – at Vegas – ABC / Fubo

Game 5: Thursday, June 11 – at Carolina – ABC / Fubo

Game 6: Sunday, June 14 – at Vegas – ABC / Fubo

Game 7: Wednesday, June 17 – at Carolina – ABC / Fubo

Why this series will be unforgettable

Both teams rolled through the conference finals, showing championship pedigree. Carolina’s ability to limit scoring chances pairs perfectly against Vegas’ ability to generate them. With home-ice advantage for the Hurricanes in Games 1, 2, 5, and 7, the series could swing on small details like special teams and goaltending duels.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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