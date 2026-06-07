What happened in Stanley Cup final Game 3: Mitch Marner’s record hat trick lifts Vegas Golden Knights to 5-4 win

Mitch Marner authored one of the most memorable individual performances in modern Stanley Cup Final history on Saturday night. The Vegas Golden Knights forward scored three goals in just six minutes and 10 seconds during the second period, setting a new record for the fastest natural hat trick in the championship series.

His outburst helped Vegas build a 4-0 lead before the Carolina Hurricanes mounted a stunning comeback that forced double overtime. Shea Theodore eventually scored the winner as the Golden Knights escaped with a 5-4 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

Mitch Marner rewrites Stanley Cup final record book Mitch Marner needed only six minutes and 10 seconds to complete his natural hat trick, breaking the previous mark of six minutes and 21 seconds set by Maurice “Rocket” Richard of the Montreal Canadiens in 1957. His first goal was credited after Carolina defenseman Sean Walker inadvertently deflected a Marner backhand past goaltender Frederik Andersen. The second came after strong forechecking by Brayden McNabb created a turnover, allowing Marner to deke Andersen. He finished the hat trick with a long slap shot from the right circle at 16:52 of the second period. Marner also recorded an assist on Tomas Hertl’s power-play goal.

"He's probably one of the best players in the league. He does everything," said coach John Tortorella. "Mitch is Mitch. He does everything as a player. He was certainly a huge piece tonight."

“Well, I think a lot of guys made great plays to set me up,” Marner said. “I think you need five guys on the ice to all be on the same page. And I thought our line did a really good job of that throughout the entire night.”

Carolina Hurricanes force overtime with fastest three-goal sequence in playoff history Vegas appeared in control after building a four-goal cushion. However, the Hurricanes responded with three goals in just 39 seconds during the third period. That outburst stands as the fastest three-goal burst by any team in NHL playoff history, surpassing the previous record of 56 seconds set by the Montreal Canadiens in 1954. Carolina tied the score at 4-4 on a power-play goal by Andrei Svechnikov.

Marner nearly restored Vegas’s lead earlier in the period when he was awarded a rare penalty shot after Sebastian Aho slashed him on a shorthanded breakaway. Replacement goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped the attempt.

“I was pretty exhausted, to be honest,” Marner said. “I really didn't notice they switched their goalie and I didn't notice he's an offhand as well. I had a lot of different thoughts kind of going through my mind when I was going on that penalty shot, just trying to shoot it quickly or trying to fight a play. I liked my move. I just missed by a hair.”

Theodore delivers dramatic double-overtime winner The contest extended into double overtime before Theodore scored the decisive goal. His shot from the point struck the end boards and deflected past Bussi. The victory gave Vegas a 2-1 advantage in the series.