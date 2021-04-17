NEW DELHI: Sports management company Mashal Sports, founded by Anand Mahindra and Charu Sharma, on Saturday said it has successfully concluded its first ever media rights auction for five seasons (8 to 12) of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to be held during 2021-2025.

The rights were offered through an open tender process, as a part of which Star India emerged as the successful bidder following an online auction and has retained the Consolidated Rights Package on offer which includes television, digital and online gaming rights.

Star India has retained the media rights at an average annual value, which is double of last season's rights fee. The exact value of the rights has not been disclosed.

Anupam Goswami, CEO - Mashal Sports & League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League said, “The auction process has been guided by an independent auction committee, comprising eminent individuals. With this important step now over, we are excited to conduct a stellar PKL Season 8 later this year. Our focus during this rights period will be to further build on the success of PKL and work closely with Star India to offer our fans more and innovative ways to engage with PKL through various mediums including television, digital and gaming."

To be sure, Star India, which also owns a 74% stake in Mashal Sports, has been the official broadcaster of the tournament and has built the property from scratch in the first seven seasons. But conflict of interest and increased pressure from team franchises for a better pay structure from the broadcaster has pushed Mashal Sports to open the media rights to other companies

K. Madhavan, president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, said, “Over the years, we have made significant investments to enhance the aspirational value of PKL, making it the second most-watched sporting league in the country. By delivering an event broadcast of international standards, we have elevated the status of this indigenous sport, reinforcing our commitment towards building a multi-sporting nation. We will continue to work closely with Mashal Sports to take Kabaddi to greater heights."

Touted as the breakout non-cricket sports league, PKL made a stellar debut, but the overall buzz around it has been dwindling with erratic viewership and sponsor interest. The last edition had managed to hold audience attention, registering 9% growth with 1.2 billion impressions, as per data from TV ratings agency Barc. Around 328 million viewers tuned in to watch Season 7, registering 71 billion minutes.

