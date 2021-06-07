Star signs 16 sponsors, 30 advertisers for World Test Championship final

In a bid to build up interest among fans, Star has unveiled a promotional campaign https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55T6NR0kBKg which is a montage of winning moments from India’s previously played Test matches. The film, voiced by cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, captures the journey of the Indian team in the lead up to this WTC final, where they will be up against New Zealand team. WTC final will culminate the ongoing two-year long Test match series, with over 50 Test matches, to crown the first winner of the tournament.

