Star Sports claims over 59 bn minutes of watch time in first 11 World Cup matches
New Delhi: Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, said Thursday that it has clocked more than 59 billion minutes of total watch time during the first 11 matches of the tournament on linear television. This marked a growth of 22% compared to the previous edition of the tournament in England.