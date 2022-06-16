Star Sports, NODWIN to air eSport event on TV1 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 12:40 AM IST
NEW DELHI : ESports startup NODWIN Gaming has tied up with Star Sports Network to live telecast the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series for the first time on Indian television. The tournament will be aired during prime time from 24 June to 17 July.