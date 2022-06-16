NEW DELHI : ESports startup NODWIN Gaming has tied up with Star Sports Network to live telecast the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series for the first time on Indian television. The tournament will be aired during prime time from 24 June to 17 July.

“There have been deferred broadcasts of eSports tournaments from the US on television channels, but this is the first time an Indian eSports tournament is being broadcast live on television," said Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming.

In India, linear TV is the traditional mode for viewers to catch the action when a programme is aired at a scheduled time on a particular channel, while telecast of eSports is typically streamed via digital platforms such as Hotstar and YouTube.

“Our aspiration is to change the behaviour of advertisers, big brands and parents, who feel very proud of the fact that their kids are now on national television. There is a value to being on Star Sports rather than on YouTube," he added.

On an average, viewership for the mega e-Sports tournament on digital platforms is 300,000 to 1 million concurrently, which translates into a per match viewership of 5-7 million, said Rathee.