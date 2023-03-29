Star Sports signs actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Singh will be seen as ‘sutradhaar’ for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League or as the company is terming it, “Incredible League". He will be involved in creating content for the league. The league begins 31 March.
Singh’s collaboration with Star Sports is a significant move for the brand, it said. It aims to leverage Singh’s popularity and his love for sports to connect with diverse audiences which haven’t yet formed a deep relationship with sports.
Ranveer Singh said, “It is a brand that is synonymous with sports in India. As a sports enthusiast, being associated with a brand that has redefined the way sports are viewed and consumed in India is truly special. I have grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in world sports on it, and it’s an honour for me to be a part of this journey."
Sanjog Gupta, head of sports at Disney Star, said, “We believe that sports in India is on the move but needs a continuous injection of fandom to turn into a full-fledged movement. In Ranveer Singh, we see a die-hard sports fan, a committed storyteller, and an entertainer par excellence, who is keen to use his popularity to grow sports. We want to reach new audiences, who still haven’t discovered their passion for the sport. This also includes millions of viewers, who haven’t been watching cricket or don’t watch cricket regularly.“
Singh will also be part of campaigns for other sporting events coming up on the network including World Test Championship Final, Premier League, Pro Kabaddi, Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.
Last week, the Bollywood actor became the most valued celebrity for endorsements in 2022, replacing Indian batter Virat Kohli. As per a new report by ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation’ corporate investigation and risk consulting firm, Kroll, Singh’s value has gone up to $181.7 million, compared to former Indian skipper’s $179.6 million. Kohli’s brand value has seen a decline for two consecutive years, especially after he left the captaincy of the men’s cricket team. He was valued at $237.7 million in 2020 and saw a steep fall of 21% in 2021 at $185.7 million.
