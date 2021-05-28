Star Sports to broadcast NBA playoffs, finals live in India

NEW DELHI: The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday announced that Star Sports will broadcast the 2021 NBA playoffs and finals for fans in India.

The 2021 NBA playoffs is a postseason tournament of the National Basketball Association's 2020–21 season in which 16 teams including the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers will compete to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Star Sports will air the entire conference finals and the finals as well as a weekly selection of games throughout the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, live on Star Sports Select. The coverage, which started on 23 May, will also feature daily highlights from the 2020-21 NBA season and classic NBA content. The NBA Finals will be held in July.





“We are delighted to collaborate with Star Sports to provide the excitement of the NBA Playoffs to the millions of fans across India," said NBA India Head of global content and media distribution, Sunny Malik. “As we embark on another highly anticipated postseason, fans in India can watch the best players in the world compete for the championship on Star Sports."





The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League, and the NBA 2K League. The NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) also jointly operate the Basketball Africa League (BAL). The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than one lakh stores in 100 countries across six continents.

