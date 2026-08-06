Stefon Diggs set to sign one-year deal with Washington Commanders

Free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs is finalizing a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders worth up to $12 million. The move pairs a veteran playmaker with star receiver Terry McLaurin and immediately upgrades the team’s passing attack.

Diggs, 32, brings proven production and a personal connection to the Washington area. Born in the suburbs and a former Maryland Terrapin, he had openly expressed interest in joining the Commanders. This will mark his third team in three seasons after stops with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

Proven talent opposite McLaurin The Washington Commanders now have a clear No. 2 option beside McLaurin, whose run of five straight 1,000-yard seasons ended last year because of injury. Stefon Diggs has four Pro Bowl selections and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 when he led the NFL with 127 catches. His presence should create better matchups and force defenses to account for two high-volume threats.

Fixing depth questions in the receiving corps Washington Commanders' lack of reliable depth showed clearly in 2025. McLaurin missed seven games with a quad injury while Noah Brown sat out 13 contests with knee and groin problems. As a result, five players who were not on the roster at the start of the season ended up catching passes for the team.

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The Commanders have tried to address the issue through the draft and free agency. Third-round pick Antonio Williams has drawn strong reviews in camp. Luke McCaffrey, a 2024 third-rounder, has 29 career receptions in 26 games. Jaylin Lane, selected in the fourth round last year, contributed 16 catches and excelled as a returner. Veterans Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson and Dyami Brown remain in the mix. That trio combined for 59 receptions, 707 yards and three touchdowns a year ago.

Stefon Diggs’ recent production and career arc Last season with the Patriots, Stefon Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while earning praise as a locker-room leader. He has topped 1,000 receiving yards in seven of the past eight seasons. The only exception came when a torn ACL forced him to miss nine games. New England released him in March at the start of the 2026 league year.

Earlier in his career, Diggs spent five seasons in Minnesota before a trade to Buffalo, where he became a central piece of the offense for four years. His ability to create separation and win contested catches remains intact.

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Off-field issues cleared Stefon Diggs has faced legal matters in recent months. On May 4 he was found not guilty of felony strangulation and assault and battery charges involving his personal chef. The NFL reviewed the case and found insufficient evidence to impose a suspension under the personal conduct policy. He is also pursuing a defamation lawsuit against Christopher Blake Griffith over public accusations.