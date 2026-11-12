Stephen Curry latest injury report: What happened to Golden State's point guard during Rockets vs Warriors NBA game?

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry was been ruled out of their remainder of NBA 2026 basketball game against the Houston Rockets after leaving in the first quarter with right abdominal soreness. Curry made a 3-pointer with about 7½ minutes left in the first quarter and put his hand on his right side and winced as he backpedaled after the shot.

He immediately walked over to coach Steve Kerr and headed straight to the locker room. He appeared to be in pain and was walking gingerly and holding his right side as he exited the court. Curry has been the team’s leading scorer in six of the last eight games as the Warriors have gone 8-0 after an 0-3 start.

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The two-time MVP and 12-time All-star entered Wednesday’s game ranked second in the NBA by averaging 30.6 points a game this season.

Stephen Curry's latest injury report It all took place after Curry made a three-point shot. Upon landing in the ground following the shot, Curry grimaced in pain and touched his right side (rib cage area). He tried to continue with the injury, but couldn't and later headed out for further medical examination.

In the second quarter, the Warriors announced that Curry would not return for the rest of the game because of right abdominal pain. Several videos emerged on social media at the point of Curry's injury.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, after the match, informed the Curry has gone for an MRI scan. He said he tweaked something on the abdominal area. Said, he has never done it before and went to get an MRI. We haven't heard anything after that. The concern is high but I have no idea the extent of the injury," Kerr told reporters after the match.

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What happened during Rockets vs Warriors? Kevin Durant scored 20 points, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson added 19 and the Houston Rockets snapped Golden State Warriors' eight-game winning streak with a 115-108 victory. Golden State's longest winning streak since 2022 ended on a night they were held well below their season average of 120.4 points a game.

With Curry out, the Warriors were led by rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds. Brandin Podziemski added 22 points. The Rockets led by nine points early in the fourth quarter before the Warriors got 3-pointers from Georges Niang and De’Anthony Melton to cut the lead to 88-85 with about 10 minutes remaining.

But Houston scored the next eight points, with an alley-oop dunk by Thompson before consecutive 3-pointers from Reed Sheppard to make it 96-85 with under nine minutes to go. The Warriors used a 6-0 run, with a four-point play by Podziemski, to get within 5.

But, back-to-back 3s from Sheppard and Fred VanVleet left Houston up 102-91 midway through the quarter. Houston’s Marcus Smart was ejected late in the third quarter for punching Golden State’s Charles Bassey. It was unclear what started the altercation between the two, but Smart threw a punch that appeared to lightly strike Bassey’s nose.

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