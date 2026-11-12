Stephen Curry latest injury report: What happened to Golden State's point guard during Rockets vs Warriors NBA game?

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry was been ruled out of their remainder of NBA 2026 basketball game against the Houston Rockets after leaving in the first quarter with right abdominal soreness. Curry made a 3-pointer with about 7½ minutes left in the first quarter and put his hand on his right side and winced as he backpedaled after the shot.

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He immediately walked over to coach Steve Kerr and headed straight to the locker room. He appeared to be in pain and was walking gingerly and holding his right side as he exited the court. Curry has been the team’s leading scorer in six of the last eight games as the Warriors have gone 8-0 after an 0-3 start.

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The two-time MVP and 12-time All-star entered Wednesday’s game ranked second in the NBA by averaging 30.6 points a game this season.

Stephen Curry's latest injury report It all took place after Curry made a three-point shot. Upon landing in the ground following the shot, Curry grimaced in pain and touched his right side (rib cage area). He tried to continue with the injury, but couldn't and later headed out for further medical examination.

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In the second quarter, the Warriors announced that Curry would not return for the rest of the game because of right abdominal pain. Several videos emerged on social media at the point of Curry's injury.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, after the match, informed the Curry has gone for an MRI scan. He said he tweaked something on the abdominal area. Said, he has never done it before and went to get an MRI. We haven't heard anything after that. The concern is high but I have no idea the extent of the injury," Kerr told reporters after the match.

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What happened during Rockets vs Warriors? Kevin Durant scored 20 points, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson added 19 and the Houston Rockets snapped Golden State Warriors' eight-game winning streak with a 115-108 victory. Golden State's longest winning streak since 2022 ended on a night they were held well below their season average of 120.4 points a game.

With Curry out, the Warriors were led by rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds. Brandin Podziemski added 22 points. The Rockets led by nine points early in the fourth quarter before the Warriors got 3-pointers from Georges Niang and De’Anthony Melton to cut the lead to 88-85 with about 10 minutes remaining.

But Houston scored the next eight points, with an alley-oop dunk by Thompson before consecutive 3-pointers from Reed Sheppard to make it 96-85 with under nine minutes to go. The Warriors used a 6-0 run, with a four-point play by Podziemski, to get within 5.

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But, back-to-back 3s from Sheppard and Fred VanVleet left Houston up 102-91 midway through the quarter. Houston’s Marcus Smart was ejected late in the third quarter for punching Golden State’s Charles Bassey. It was unclear what started the altercation between the two, but Smart threw a punch that appeared to lightly strike Bassey’s nose.

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Smart was immediately pushed away by two other Warriors and an official grabbed Bassey around the waist and pulled him away. Smart didn’t wait for the officials to eject him, heading straight to the locker room after he was pulled away. The play was reviewed and he was issued a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected before play resumed.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in