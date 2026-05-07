Stephen Garcia diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: Former South Carolina Gamecocks QB faces tough battle at 38

Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Stephen Garcia has opened up about his Stage 4 colorectal cancer diagnosis, sending shockwaves through the college football community. At just 38 years old, the one-time standout passer shared the news on Facebook this week, showing both honesty and fighting spirit as he starts treatment.

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Stephen Garcia shares a tragic update and launches a GoFundMe for medical costs Stephen Garcia posted directly to fans, explaining the situation. His wife, Maria, set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses, and supporters have already poured in more than $116,000. The page notes that Garcia is taking the most aggressive route possible to beat the disease.

In his own words, Garcia wrote: “Wasn’t overly excited to share this news but it is what it is. We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option.”

He added a strong message for everyone: “If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctors’ office when you don’t feel 100%. The stuff we consume has been altered significantly over the years and we've been hearing more and more people in this age range are getting diagnosed with these things. We got this and I appreciate all yall!”

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Treatment began immediately with chemotherapy using the powerful FOLFIRINOX regimen. After these early rounds, Garcia will meet with expert liver and colon surgeons to decide on the next steps. His full attention is now on fighting the cancer.

Remembering a memorable Gamecocks career Stephen Garcia played every season from 2008 to 2011 under coach Steve Spurrier. He ranks high on South Carolina’s all-time lists with 7,597 passing yards and 47 touchdown passes in 40 games. He also added 777 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores.

One of his biggest highlights came in 2010. Garcia threw for 210 yards and helped the Gamecocks pull off a huge upset over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. That win was part of a strong 9-3 season that ended with South Carolina’s first-ever SEC Championship Game appearance, the only one in school history.