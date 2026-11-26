WWE legend Steve Austin has expressed his willingness to make another appearance in the wrestling promotion, with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also preparing to return to the company for Survivor Series 2026.

However, Austin indicated that he is not looking for another full-fledged match, saying he would be happy to deliver one more Stone Cold Stunner if the opportunity arises.

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Speaking to OutKick Dropkick, Austin was asked whether he had another Stunner left in him before calling time on his WWE appearances. The 61-year-old, who turns 62 on 18 December, said he remained open to delivering his trademark finishing move.

"Man, I didn't really think about it, but, oh yeah, I'm always willing to go out there and give a Stunner. I don't need to do anything more than that," Austin said.

What is a Stunner? The Stone Cold Stunner is Austin's signature finishing move in which he grabs an opponent's head, drops into a seated position and drives the opponent's jaw towards his shoulder. It became one of the most recognisable moves in WWE during the Attitude Era.

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The former WWE champion also reflected on his return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, when he faced Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. It was his first wrestling match in 19 years, having retired following WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

Austin acknowledged that the match against Owens had come without adequate preparation, particularly because of the lengthy gap since his previous appearance inside the ring.

"I didn't get a chance to practice in the ring, I didn't really have a whole lot of wind, I wasn't really in good shape. I didn't have any timing because it'd been 19 years," he said.

Austin leaves door open for another appearance Austin said he does not want to take the spotlight away from current WWE stars. While he has not ruled out making another appearance, he made it clear that he understands the importance of allowing the current generation of WWE performers to lead the promotion.

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"So, to answer your question — yeah, I've got a Stunner for somebody. But you gotta remember, at least in my head, my time was way back then, whenever it was, and the time now is for these kids [and] the men and women that are running up and down the road right now doing it — it's their time," he said.

Austin added that he would be comfortable contributing to a WWE show without becoming its central attraction.

"So if I can go out there and be some salt and pepper on their steak, that's cool. But I don't need to go out there and hog up a bunch of TV time trying to get myself back over or anything like that because it's their time," he added.

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The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about his physical condition, saying he continued to train regularly. However, he acknowledged the difference between his age and that of the wrestlers currently competing.

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“I'll be 62 in December. And I'm in really good shape. I work out harder than most people I know. I can go out there and do a lot, but, at the end of the day, these kids are 25-35 years old, in the prime of their life, and we don't need someone — well, I'm 'Stone Cold' — but still, we don't want to push the limits with what I can do,” the Texas-born wrestler said.

The Rock set for WWE return at Survivor Series 2026 Austin's comments come ahead of The Rock's announced appearance at Survivor Series on 28 November in Houston, Texas. Johnson confirmed his return during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, marking his appearance at the event 30 years after making his WWE in-ring debut at Survivor Series in 1996.

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The 54-year-old actor and professional wrestler said he would not miss the occasion and confirmed he had arranged his schedule to attend the event.

However, neither Austin nor WWE has confirmed his appearance at Survivor Series alongside Johnson.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.