Steve Belichick resigns as UNC defensive coordinator after school closes football culture investigation

North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is leaving the program. The university announced his resignation on Thursday as it closed an internal review of culture and climate inside Tar Heels football under head coach Bill Belichick.

Steve Belichick, 39, has been on medical leave since August 6. His resignation takes effect October 27, when that leave ends. He is Bill Belichick’s son and spent last season running the defense after following his father from the NFL to Chapel Hill.

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Probe finds isolated disregard, not a system-wide failure UNC said it finished “a thorough and independent investigation into allegations related to culture and climate within the Carolina football program.”

“The investigation determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct,” the school said. “The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure.”

Corrective steps are now underway under Carolina Athletics and the Office of University Counsel. “With these actions, the University considers the investigation to be resolved,” the statement added. Officials also said they will not comment further on individuals, consistent with personnel policy.

The school named Steve Belichick and former general manager Michael Lombardi in the same statement but did not say either man was personally responsible for the findings. Lombardi resigned September 3 after more than a month on paid administrative leave.

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Tar Heels still 2-0 heading to Clemson Despite the off-field noise, North Carolina is 2-0 after wins over TCU in Dublin and East Tennessee State. Saturday’s ACC opener is at Clemson.

Bill Belichick has said little about his son’s leave. In August he said, “Steve is on medical leave. Look forward to getting him back as soon as possible.” After Lombardi left, he added, “I love all my kids, but I’m not going to comment on a medical situation.”

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Two freshmen out after Chapel Hill traffic stop Separately, two freshman wide receivers are unavailable this week after a Tuesday night traffic stop in Chapel Hill. Keeyun Chapman was charged with carrying a concealed handgun. CJ Sadler, the driver, was cited for speeding. A police report said it was Sadler’s third speeding citation in two months and that about 15 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

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Chapman has been suspended indefinitely. Both players are listed as out against Clemson.

“Chapman’s suspension, like the actions resulting from the investigation, reflect the University’s commitment to accountability and the well-being of its student athletes,” UNC said. “We believe the steps announced today will help make Carolina Football a stronger program and one that continues to earn the pride of the entire Carolina community.”

The program now turns the page on paper. The scoreboard still shows a 2-0 start. The unanswered questions about what the investigation actually found remain.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.