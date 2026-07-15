Steve Yzerman steps down as Detroit Red Wings General Manager; search for new hockey operations leader begins

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager and executive vice president. The move ends his more than seven-year run in the role, which began in April 2019. Yzerman will remain with the organization as senior adviser to CEO Chris Ilitch, and the team has started a search for its next head of hockey operations. Ilitch will lead the process and consider both internal and external candidates. Yzerman will stay in his current position until a successor is named to keep daily operations running smoothly.

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Steve Yzerman and Chris Ilitch share emotional statements Steve Yzerman expressed deep appreciation for his time with the franchise in a statement. “I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” he said. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as general manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”

Chris Ilitch praised Yzerman’s long-term impact on the club. “Steve's lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization,” Ilitch said. “We are thankful for Steve’s hard work and dedication as General Manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs, here with the Red Wings family.”

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Detroit Red Wings face longest playoff drought in NHL Under Steve Yzerman, the Detroit Red Wings have not reached the postseason. The team now owns the NHL’s longest active playoff drought at 10 years. Detroit looked promising last season with a 32-16-5 start but won just nine of its final 26 games and missed the playoffs again. The franchise had enjoyed 25 consecutive playoff appearances before the current stretch began. Ilitch acknowledged the frustration fans feel. “Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization,” he said. “I’m looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-calibre organization Hockeytown deserves.”

Steve Yzerman’s legendary playing career Before becoming GM, Steve Yzerman spent 22 seasons as a player with Detroit. He served as captain during three Stanley Cup championship teams and earned a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Red Wings retired his number, and he remains one of the most respected figures in franchise history.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.