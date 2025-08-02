Steven Kwan feeling the love as Guardians host Twins

Guardians fans made sure that Steven Kwan knew they were happy he was still in Cleveland after he was the subject of trade-deadline speculation.

The All-Star left fielder was showered with cheers and chants of "Kwan, Kwan, Kwan" each time he batted Friday in a 3-2, 10-inning win over the visiting Minnesota Twins.

More of the same should be in store Saturday, when Tanner Bibee (7-9, 4.39 ERA) of the Guardians starts the middle contest of the three-game set against fellow right-hander Bailey Ober (4-6, 5.28).

Kwan should be in his usual spot atop the lineup, just where the franchise hopes he will remain for the long term after Cleveland team president Chris Antonetti turned down multiple strong trade offers for him.

"It was super special with the fans and the chanting out in left field tonight," said Kwan, who went 2-for-5 with a run and his major-league-leading 10th outfield assist. "I don't know if I deserve it, but I'm super grateful for all of it."

Negotiations on a contract extension between the sides ceased at the end of spring training, per Guardians owner Paul Dolan's long-standing policy. Kwan has expressed interest in reopening the talks, even though he is under club control through 2027.

Antonetti also indicated that Dolan's policy is not set in stone, opening the door for in-season communication while Cleveland pursues an American League wild-card berth.

"I'm hoping we can stay here a long time," said Kwan, who is batting .316 with three homers and six RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak and .287 for the season. "I love this city, love this organization. I just really want to win for them and get in the postseason."

Bibee has been strong against Minnesota, posting a 2-0 record and 2.51 ERA over eight career starts. He also is turning around his season with three straight victories and has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 17-to-2 during the surge.

Gavin Williams began the series on a great note for Cleveland, striking out eight over six scoreless innings but walked away with a no-decision. His 6-4 overall record should be much better, but the Guardians' bullpen has wasted all three of his six-plus-inning scoreless outings in 2025.

"I think the confidence has always been there," said Williams, who has a 2.75 ERA in 16 starts since May 3. "Last year, I barely got into the fifth inning, so as much as I can go deeper in games, it helps the pen for the next day and saves those guys, too."

The Twins should receive a psychological boost, along with a competitive lift, with Ober set to be activated from the 15-day injured list after missing a month with left hip impingement.

The 6-foot-9 Ober was one of 10 Minnesota players who spent Thursday together in a room at their downtown Cleveland hotel, waiting for word about how many trades the Twins would make. The answer was nine in a 24-hour span.

"A lot of guys who were on our ‘23 (playoff) run aren't here anymore because of the trades, so that hurt," Ober said. "The business side of baseball sometimes shows its ugly face. It was surreal watching what happened."

Ober is 3-2 with a 2.10 ERA in 10 career starts against Cleveland but had a terrible June, losing all five outings while giving up 30 runs in 30 innings.

All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton, the unquestioned leader of the Twins, could rejoin the active roster when eligible on Aug. 7. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton's rib-cage inflammation is not severe.

"We're here to win, let me be clear," Baldelli said. "The locker room looks different, the team looks different, the lineup is different, but let's go to work."