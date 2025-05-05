Stewart Cink beats Retief Goosen in Insperity Invitational playoff

Stewart Cink rolled in a no-pressure birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat South Africa's Retief Goosen and win the Insperity Invitational on Sunday at The Woodlands (Texas) Country Club.

Cink, 51, notched his second title on the PGA Tour Champions since becoming eligible for the circuit last year.

Cink began the day two shots off the pace set by Goosen and Canadian Mike Weir. He fired a 4-under 68 that included a clutch birdie putt at the par-4 17th to move into a tie at 11 under.

After missing the green on his approach shot, Cink opted to hit a downhill putt from off the green rather than try a chip. It rolled straight into the cup, and he finished regulation at 11-under 205.

Goosen had a quiet round of 70 with three birdies and one bogey. Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez also threatened to join the playoff when he eagled the par-5 15th to reach 11 under and parred the next two holes.

But Jimenez bogeyed his last hole to drop to 10 under, alone in third place. He signed for a final-round 70.

Cink and Goosen replayed the par-4 18th, where Goosen's second shot landed in the water. Cink found the green with ease and had two putts to win, but easily made his short birdie attempt.

Tied for fourth at 9 under were Scott Parel (66), Joe Durant (69), Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee (70), Australia's Steve Allan (70) and Y.E. Yang of South Korea (71).

Weir dropped all the way outside the top 10 to 6 under with a 3-over 75 on Sunday.