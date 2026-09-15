‘Still haven't been allotted rooms’ - Indian chess team stranded for 5 hours on arrival in Uzbekistan for Chess Olympiad

In a major incident, the Indian chess team was left stranded for over five years after their arrival in Samarkand, a city in southeastern Uzbekistan. The Indian team travelled to Uzbekistan for the 46th Chess Olympiad, which begins on Wednesday, and were left without hotel rooms.

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The development came to limelight after Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan took to social media to raise the issue. “Having a terrible experience at the @FIDE_chess 2026 Olympiad. The team landed 5 hours ago at Samarkand airport,” GM Narayanan posted on X.

“The team still haven't been allotted rooms, with absolutely no clarity on when it'll be allotted,” he added. Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi also expressed his disappointment over the situation. "Very poor first impressions of the Samarkand, Uzbekistan Olympiad 2026. Still waiting…," Gujrathi wrote on X.

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The Indian men's squad features world champion D Gukesh, Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, and Gujrathi, with GM Narayanan serving as captain. Both the Indian teams of five men and five women each are the defending champions, having won the respective titles in 2024 in a historic achievement.

The women's team comprises captain Koneru Humpy, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, and Savitha Shri B, with Swayams Mishra as the captain. Meanwhile, Gujrathi met Olympic medal-winning Indian shooter Manu Bhaker at Delhi airport, the video went viral on social media.

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While Gujrathi was heading towards Uzbekistan, Bhaker headed to Japan for Asian Games. “A nice moment at the Delhi airport as @viditchess meets @realmanubhaker- one is going for the Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan, the other for the Asian Games in Japan!” Chesbase India posted.

No chess at Asian Games 2026 Meanwhile, chess is not a part of the Asian Games 2026, thus robbing the likes of Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and others of sure-shot medals. The sport featured at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, but the organizers dropped it from the official sports list for the 2026 edition.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in